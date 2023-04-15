‘Not first time...’ : Anurag Thakur slams CM Kejriwal over liquor scam

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been in an uneasy state after he was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam. Though he had called out the BJP for allegedly “producing false evidence in courts” against him, the party had said that Kejriwal is “drowning in the quagmarine of corruption.”

Union minister Anurag Thakur. (Twitter/Anurag Thakur)

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took an indirect jibe at Delhi CM and said, “this is not the first time in 75 years that those who used to talk about agitation against corruption are seen drowning in the quagmire of corruption. Arvind Kejriwal's ministers went to jail and they are sharing knowledge to the world. Investigating agencies doing their job.”

Meanwhile, reacting on his summons Kejriwal said, "If Kejriwal is corrupt, then there is no one honest in this world." The Delhi CM also said that his party will file appropriate cases against CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for alleged “perjury and the producing of false evidence in courts.”

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had also raised questions against the Delhi CM on Saturday. Bhatia had said, “What is your relationship with the liquor traders? If your liquor policy was so good then why was it withdrawn? You were presiding over the meeting in which this liquor scam was hatched... so why shouldn't you be blamed? Arvind Kejriwal ji, tell the public whether you talked to Sameer Mahendru on Facetime or not? Why would a former minister compel an excise commissioner to give wholesale L1 licence to a particular person/entity?”

The summons was issued to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday in connection with the state's liquor policy scam. The CBI and other investigating agencies had earlier jailed former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the case.

