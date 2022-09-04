Now, Delhi metro stations to have liquor stores. Details here

Good news for tipplers, the Delhi government's excise department on Saturday started selling liquor at shops located at Delhi Metro station premises in several areas to meet the demands of consumers. Officials informed that the decision has been taken with an eye on better sales owing to high footfall in the area.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued licences for built-up shops on commercial terms to the Delhi Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd (DCCWS) to open liquor stores at over half a dozen metro stations, officials said.

These stations include – Badarpur, Dwarka, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden and Mundka, a senior Excise department officer told news agency PTI. The DMRC was being approached to get permission to open government-authorised liquor shops at other stations, he said.

"Metro stations have a high footfall and that is a big factor in ensuring access to liquor products and thereby more revenue. Some vends have already opened at bigger Metro station premises and others will soon come up," the excise department officer said.

"We are also planning to give licenses for wine and beer shops which will only sell light alcoholic beverages and rather than those with higher alcohol content like rum and whisky," said the excise officer.

Officials said that there will also be commercial centres, shopping centres and malls, apart from liquors stores at the metro stations to provide a good opportunity for better sales. Soon, with DMRC permission other corporations too will open shops at Metro premises.

More spacious, swankier vends

The built-up shops at Metro station premises are often spacious and suitable to serve the purpose of providing consumers experience of swankier vends that require a minimum 300 square feet floor area.

Presently, the four agencies entrusted with running liquor shops are Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and DCCWS.

"We are trying to ensure that the shops have at least 300 square feet of space but some adjustment is being made as smaller shops have to be rented with no option left," an official said, adding wherever metro premises do not have shops, nearby areas are being explored for opening vends.

500 liquor vends by September

The Excise department has planned to open 500 liquor vends across the city by September and at least 200 more vends by year-end, officials informed.

In July, the government withdrew its Excise Policy, 2021-22 after L G VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into its alleged irregularities. The government has reverted to the old excise regime that was operational before November 17, 2021, when the 2021-22 policy had come into effect with the opening of liquor stores by private players.

