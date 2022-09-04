Home / Cities / Delhi News / Now, Delhi metro stations to have liquor stores. Details here

Now, Delhi metro stations to have liquor stores. Details here

delhi news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 02:11 PM IST

As of now, Badarpur, Dwarka, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden and Mundka metro stations have already opened liquor shops on premises.

Liquor stores open at Delhi metro stations. (Hindustan Times)
Liquor stores open at Delhi metro stations. (Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk

Good news for tipplers, the Delhi government's excise department on Saturday started selling liquor at shops located at Delhi Metro station premises in several areas to meet the demands of consumers. Officials informed that the decision has been taken with an eye on better sales owing to high footfall in the area.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued licences for built-up shops on commercial terms to the Delhi Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd (DCCWS) to open liquor stores at over half a dozen metro stations, officials said.

These stations include – Badarpur, Dwarka, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden and Mundka, a senior Excise department officer told news agency PTI. The DMRC was being approached to get permission to open government-authorised liquor shops at other stations, he said.

"Metro stations have a high footfall and that is a big factor in ensuring access to liquor products and thereby more revenue. Some vends have already opened at bigger Metro station premises and others will soon come up," the excise department officer said.

"We are also planning to give licenses for wine and beer shops which will only sell light alcoholic beverages and rather than those with higher alcohol content like rum and whisky," said the excise officer.

Officials said that there will also be commercial centres, shopping centres and malls, apart from liquors stores at the metro stations to provide a good opportunity for better sales. Soon, with DMRC permission other corporations too will open shops at Metro premises.

More spacious, swankier vends

The built-up shops at Metro station premises are often spacious and suitable to serve the purpose of providing consumers experience of swankier vends that require a minimum 300 square feet floor area.

Presently, the four agencies entrusted with running liquor shops are Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and DCCWS.

"We are trying to ensure that the shops have at least 300 square feet of space but some adjustment is being made as smaller shops have to be rented with no option left," an official said, adding wherever metro premises do not have shops, nearby areas are being explored for opening vends.

500 liquor vends by September

The Excise department has planned to open 500 liquor vends across the city by September and at least 200 more vends by year-end, officials informed.

In July, the government withdrew its Excise Policy, 2021-22 after L G VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into its alleged irregularities. The government has reverted to the old excise regime that was operational before November 17, 2021, when the 2021-22 policy had come into effect with the opening of liquor stores by private players.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
liquor shop delhi metro
liquor shop delhi metro
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A video of a group of villagers carrying the pregnant woman to the health centre in a bedsheet went viral on social media. (Sourced)

    Maharashtra pregnant woman carried to hospital in bedsheet; Baby dies on way

    A new born infant died after a 32-year-old tribal woman from Dharmipada, Dhigashi village in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi gave birth while being carried to the health centre in a bedsheet due to lack of an access road in the village, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The villagers have been demanding an access road in the village for the last 10 years. However, their demands were not met.

  • The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if traffic congestion remains the same. (File photo)&nbsp;

    225 crore loss in B'luru IT firms as employees stuck in traffic for 5 hours

    Bengaluru IT companies suffered a lost of Rs 225 crore on August 30 as their employees were stuck in the traffic for around five hours, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association has written to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. The poor infrastructure of the ORR has now reached a crisis level, they said in the letter. The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if the situation remains the same.

  • Representative image: It has been reported that one of the three trackers and three of the six porters have reached Chitkul.

    1 dead, 5 stranded in Chhitkul while trekking in Uttarakhand

    Five people including two trekkers and three porters were stranded on Saturday in Chhitkul region of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur while trekking from Khimloga pass in Uttarakhand towards Himachal. The Disaster Management authority of Himachal Pradesh has confirmed the death of one trekker. It has been reported that one of the three trackers and three of the six porters have reached Chitkul.

  • Gorakhpur, the home town of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will now have 80 wards.

    ‘Muslim-sounding’ names of Gorakhpur wards changed. Miya is Maya, Ali is Arya

    A draft delimitation order issued by the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has changed "Muslim-sounding names" of around a dozen wards, prompting a sharp reaction from leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. Samajwadi Party leader and Ismailpur corporator Shahab Ansari charged that changing of names is an attempt at polarisation. Congress leader Talat Aziz termed the name-changing exercise as a waste of money. Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal said new names evoke the feeling of pride.

  • A woman Congress worker and BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali engage in a war of words over land encroachment.

    'Did I rape her?' BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's shocker after his viral video

    Karnataka's BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali has once again put his foot in his mouth after he kind of defended his 'misbehaviour' with a woman and asked why it became an issue. "What did I do? Did I rape her?" he asked in another shocker after his video of making abusing a woman went viral drawing flak. On Saturday, Aravind Limbavali visited the flood-affected and waterlogged areas in Whitefield of Bengaluru.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out