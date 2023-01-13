Now, Delhi teachers' training in Finland new flashpoint; Sisodia targets BJP, LG

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday yet again targeted the BJP and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena as he accused the rival party of hurting the interests of children from economically disadvantaged sections. "Wherever the BJP has its government, they are not able to do anything for the education sector.. even in the states where they have been ruling for 15-20 years. When the Delhi government is performing, they are trying to do everything to not let people get good education in the government schools," Sisodia said at a briefing. Alleging that the Lieutenant Governor of trying to block teachers' training, he said: "Please don't support the BJP in this."

"Teachers' training has played a crucial role in helping students learn better in the government schools since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power. Even the New Education Policy (NEP) stresses on teachers' training. We have involved IIMs... we have taken a leaf from the playbook being followed by other countries. But with its petty politics, the BJP is trying to stop even this. We all know that Finland excels when it comes to education. We are even sending our teachers and principals there. In December, we had to send 30 teachers... we had sent the file to LG saab in October," he further pointed out.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that LG Saxena - in October - first asked a few questions. "When we replied to those.. now, we have been asked to do a cost benefit analysis. This is the worst way to stop an ongoing process. Today, LG saab has been conspiring everyday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels across the world. Can we do a cost benefit analysis of that?"

Stressing that government school students have been outperforming in entrance exams, he further said: "We have to ensure competitive training for teachers. If the BJP does not understand the value of education... what can be done? In the upcoming World Economic Forum, when Chief Ministers will go with their families, can a cost benefit analysis be done?

