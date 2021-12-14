Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Now, top floor residents don’t need NOC from East MCD for terrace construction
delhi news

Now, top floor residents don’t need NOC from East MCD for terrace construction

EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Agarwal said despite relaxation, it will be mandatory to submit a structural safety certificate of the building, and design of the proposed construction from the civil engineering department of the corporation.
EDMC mayor said that the construction will be allowed, but the number of dwelling units will not exceed the permissible limit in any circumstances. (Picture for representation only/HT Archive)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 11:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Tuesday allowed owners of the top floor of residential buildings to undertake construction within the permissible height of 15 metres without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the owners of the lower floors, senior civic body officials said.

EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Agarwal said despite relaxation, it will be mandatory to submit a structural safety certificate of the building, and design of the proposed construction from the civil engineering department of the corporation.

“In the event of any damage or mishap to the existing building or to the surrounding buildings or to any person or otherwise, wherein sanction of building plans/regularisation of the individual floor has been sought, the structural engineer as well as the owners and the concerned architect will be solely responsible and liable for action as per law,” Aggarwal said quoting an order issued in this regard by the chief engineer (building).

He added that the construction will be allowed, but the number of dwelling units will not exceed the permissible limit in any circumstances.

RELATED STORIES

The order also clarified that the construction will be allowed only on those buildings where ownership document clearly defines the right to make construction on a floor and to lay the internal services like water, electricity, drainage, sewage and use of common services and passages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP