Now, top floor residents don’t need NOC from East MCD for terrace construction

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Tuesday allowed owners of the top floor of residential buildings to undertake construction within the permissible height of 15 metres without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the owners of the lower floors, senior civic body officials said.

EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Agarwal said despite relaxation, it will be mandatory to submit a structural safety certificate of the building, and design of the proposed construction from the civil engineering department of the corporation.

“In the event of any damage or mishap to the existing building or to the surrounding buildings or to any person or otherwise, wherein sanction of building plans/regularisation of the individual floor has been sought, the structural engineer as well as the owners and the concerned architect will be solely responsible and liable for action as per law,” Aggarwal said quoting an order issued in this regard by the chief engineer (building).

He added that the construction will be allowed, but the number of dwelling units will not exceed the permissible limit in any circumstances.

The order also clarified that the construction will be allowed only on those buildings where ownership document clearly defines the right to make construction on a floor and to lay the internal services like water, electricity, drainage, sewage and use of common services and passages.