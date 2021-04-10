NSUT holds Covid testing camp after cases on campus

The Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT) on Saturday organised a Covid-19 testing camp for students and staff a day after a few cases were reported from the campus. It had announced the suspension of in-person academic activities and advised hostellers to vacate.

University officials did not disclose the number of cases reported but said all were among staff members.

The state-run NSUT in Dwarka on Friday had issued a circular that stated: “[A] few cases of Covid have been detected in NSUT campus. In order to curb the possibility of further spread, it is imperative that Covid tests be conducted for the NSUT employees and students on the campus. For this, a camp is being organised in NSUT on 10.04.2021 from 10 am onwards at the students’ centre. All employees including outsourced workers and students at the campus are directed to undergo the said test positively.”

In another notice issued by the university on Thursday, it had deferred all exams till further orders. “BTech/B.E students staying in hostels may vacate the hostel if desired. Other residents ... are strictly prohibited from leaving the University campus,” the notice read.

Sujata Sengar, Dean Academics at NSUT, said that no student had tested positive as of now. “We have also set up an isolation centre at the campus in case someone tests positive for Covid-19. We also tied up with three nearby hospitals for any emergency. The situation is under control. There is no need to panic,” she said. “We decided to defer offline classes and exams in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi.”