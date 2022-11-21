Nursery admission process in Delhi's private schools begin on Dec 1. Check details.

The private schools in Delhi will begin their nursery admissions for the upcoming session on December 1, a notification from the Directorate of Education stated.

The last date for the application form has been set at December 23 as parents look forward to enlisting their children in schools for the next session 2023-24.

The notification said that shortlisted candidates will be announced on January 20 and the second list for the same will be released on February 6.

"The admission process for preschool, pre-primary, and class 1 will commence from December 1 for open seats in private unaided recognized schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24," the DoE said in a notification.

The schools across Delhi will declare the details of the seat availability by December 16 while the private unaided recognised schools will drop their admission criteria by November 28, the news agency PTI reported.

"No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission," the notification said.

While DoE has said purchasing the prospectus is optional for parents, PTI reported that a non-refundable amount of only ₹25 can be charged as an admission registration fee.

Private schools are also required to reserve 25 per cent of seats for economically weaker sections (EWS), children with disabilities, and disadvantaged group (DG) students, as per the notification.

The Delhi education body has also directed that the number of seats at all entry levels will not be less than that maintained in the three most recent academic sessions.

"Eligible parents of students in the draw of lots will be informed at least two days before the date of the draw through the website, notice board, and e-mail by the school.”

The draw of lots will be captured on camera and their footage will be retained by the schools. The slips will be shown to the parents before being used for the draw of lots, DoE informed.

