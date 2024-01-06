close_game
Nursery admissions in Delhi: First list next Friday

Nursery admissions in Delhi: First list next Friday

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 06, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Private schools in Delhi will publish the first list of successful candidates for admission to nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 on January 12. The admission process started on November 23 and will conclude on March 8. Schools will conduct a draw of lots if multiple students have the same marks. Criteria for admission include distance from the school, sibling or parent's previous attendance, gender, special needs, and children of single parents.

Private schools in Delhi are set to publish on January 12 the first list of successful candidates for admission to nursery, kindergarten (KG), and Class 1 for the academic year 2024-25, Directorate of Education (DoE) officials have said.

The admission process started on November 23, and on Friday, schools shared the final marks awarded to each child who has applied to their respective institution. In case two or more students have been awarded the same marks, schools will conduct a draw of lots before publishing the final list, officials said.

The admission process will conclude on March 8.

Alka Kapur, principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh said, “Parents will come to school tomorrow for the draw of lots. A presiding officer, who is a parent, will conduct it.”

She added that her school has received 1,800 applications for 160 seats.

DoE officials said the candidates have been marked based on different criteria — the distance between a candidate’s residence and school has been a primary category for most schools, while other institutions will also award points if a candidate’s parents or siblings studied in the same school, on whether the candidate is a girl, on whether the candidate has special needs, and to children of single parents.

