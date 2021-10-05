Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Of 341 dengue cases so far, 60+% reported last month
delhi news

Of 341 dengue cases so far, 60+% reported last month

Published on Oct 05, 2021 03:16 AM IST
A civic employee fumigates a road in Delhi.(HT Photo)
By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The total number of dengue cases reported in the Capital crossed the 300-mark on Monday as the weekly report released by the municipal corporations added 68 more cases, taking the total tally to 341 till October 2. Of the total, 217 cases (63.6%) were recorded in September, which is the highest number of cases seen in the month in the last three years.

The cases of dengue usually start increasing in July and August after monsoons, and peaks in mid-October. This year, however, the cases started increasing in August-end and September due to heavy showers that the city received in the last month of monsoon.

“There was an increase in mosquito breeding after the heavy rainfall. The rains were later than usual this year; it was also very heavy with gaps in between, all of which favoured breeding,” according to an official from the south corporation.

Hospitals have also seen an increase in the number of cases being reported. “Dengue has increased substantially, probably 50-70% over the last three weeks. We see one or two person admitted with dengue every day at our hospital,” said Dr Rommel Tickoo, director of internal medicine at Max hospital-Saket.

He said, “The good thing is that most of the cases are mild and can be treated at home. Even in the few patients who were admitted, the symptoms resolved within two-three days.”

There are four serotypes of dengue virus – Type 1 and 3 are the milder serotypes while type 2 and 4 are associated with severe disease. The Delhi government has started the “10 hafte, 10 baje, 10 minute” campaign to urge people to check for mosquito breeding in their homes.

dengue in delhi delhi news
