Old Delhi markets to be redeveloped: CM Gupta

The Delhi government is preparing a blueprint for the redevelopment of Old Delhi’s markets with the plan focusing on revitalizing commercial areas while ensuring that shops, small warehouses, and offices remain within the local vicinity, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday. Members of Delhi Traders meeting with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in New Delhi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

At a meeting with representatives of the Bhartiya Udyog Mandal at the Delhi Secretariat, the CM also clarified that “the government has no plans to shift Delhi’s markets elsewhere, reaffirming that the government’s goal is to support the growth of trade within the city.”

“We want Delhi’s businesses to thrive, as increased trade will enhance revenue, which in turn will contribute to the development of Delhi...for storage and logistics support, large warehouses will be developed in the outer parts of Delhi,” the CM said.

Gupta also criticised the previous administrations for “exploiting traders and systematically disrupting the historic character of Delhi’s commercial zones.”

“In contrast, my government has established the Delhi Traders Welfare Board and included trader representatives within it, ensuring that their challenges are accurately understood and effectively addressed. Out of the 15 members of this board, nine have been selected from the trading community itself. The board’s primary objective is to empower traders, provide them with social security, and make business processes more convenient and efficient. As a statutory body, it will act as a bridge between the government and the trading community, simplifying processes, promoting employment and investment, and managing a welfare fund to protect their economic interests,” the CM said.

Last month, the Delhi Cabinet approved the formation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board to support the city’s trading community by ensuring social security, streamlining business processes, and promoting sustainability. The body is expected to benefit over 800,000 registered traders as it will simplify trade-related procedures, implement welfare schemes and promote ease of doing business.

“The government stands firmly with them to ensure their security, welfare, and prosperity. The board is not merely an institution, but a symbol of the government’s trust in its traders. The board will not be limited to policy matters alone; it will also address emergency relief and compensation in situations such as natural disasters, fires, and floods. Through this board, the government will receive timely advice and support from experienced figures within the trading sector, allowing for the implementation of more practical and beneficial policies,” the CM said.