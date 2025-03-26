On cards: Global investment summit, trader welfare board, revamp of industrial areas, says Delhi CM

In a bid to reverse years of industrial stagnation, chief minister Rekha Gupta, presenting the 2025-26 budget on Tuesday, has promised new industrial and warehousing policies, a trader welfare board, and the launch of a global investment summit, The chief minister during her maiden budgetary speech also announced that her government is collaborating with the ministry of housing & urban affairs and the Delhi Development Authority to convert leased industrial properties into freehold ones. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Gupta vowed to revive investor confidence and stimulate economic growth. “Delhi was once a centre of business, culture, and industrial activities. But red tape and mismanagement caused big industries to stagnate and investors to lose confidence,” she said, adding that the new measures would provide much-needed relief to businessmen, investors, and startups alike.

“Now, we will make Delhi the most favourable hub for business and investment in the country,” the CM said.

At the core of the initiative is a new industrial policy aimed at addressing compliance issues and simplifying business procedures. The government plans to introduce a separate warehousing policy to meet the soaring demand for secure, efficient storage facilities, alongside a regularisation plan for industrial areas and a single-window system to streamline approvals.

“This policy will address industrial compliance issues and make it easier to do business in Delhi. A separate warehousing policy will also be finalised which will meet the huge need of industries to provide secure and fast warehousing in Delhi,” Gupta said.

Gupta also announced that the government is collaborating with the ministry of housing & urban affairs and the Delhi Development Authority to convert leased industrial properties into freehold ones. Recognising the deteriorating conditions of several industrial areas, Gupta vowed to launch a redevelopment programme to modernise these zones.

The CM clarified that her government will have “zero tolerance” to Illegal and polluting industries.

Delhi has 29 planned industrial areas such as Okhla managed by different agencies and four flatted factory complexes and 25 notified non-conforming areas that have mushroomed and are being considered for redevelopment.

In addition, the budget includes the formation of a Trader Welfare Board to address the challenges faced by local businesses.

Gupta said the government will be holding Delhi’s first global investment summit this year and it will be held every two years thereafter. “Delhi has immense opportunities for various types of investments in IT sector, banking, tourism, data storage and electronics,” she said.

The government is also rolling out a new skill promotion scheme for cottage industries—including poultry, handicrafts, and small-scale food processing—with a dedicated allocation of ₹50 crore.

Industry leaders have welcomed these initiatives.

Raghuvansh Arora, head of the Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), said, “Facilitating freehold conversion of industrial plots in areas like Narela and Bwana alone can generate significant revenue for infrastructure improvements. However, our industrial areas still suffer from broken roads, encroachments, and inadequate services. A comprehensive survey to identify and address these issues is essential.”