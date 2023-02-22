Shelly Oberoi's priority after becoming Delhi mayor is…

Delhi's newly elected mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will inspect the landfill sites in the next three months. The issue of garbage disposal has been a raging issue in the national capital.



Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections last year, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to clear the three landfill sites Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa. The AAP, which now controls the civic body, had also promised to address the problem of garbage mismanagement. Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi.(PTI)

As per a latest estimate by the MCD, the capital generates 11,332 tonnes of solid waste per day. The civic body had said that 4,360 tonnes of this garbage ends up at the three landfill sites.

A report by the MCD and the Delhi government's environment department had said that the daily waste generation in the capital was at 11,094 tonnes in 2021-22. It said that the areas under the civic body had the most growth in waste generation of about 200 tonnes, as compared to 37.27 tonnes in New Delhi Municipal Council areas and 72 tonnes from Delhi Cantonment areas.



During his visit to the Okhla landfill site on December 29, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said that the work to remove landfills in Delhi had started on a mission mode.

“Clearing the garbage mountains of Delhi in Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa was not the priority of the previous government, hence the height of these landfill sites kept on growing in the past 15 years. But now, under the leadership of CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, we are ready with an action plan to eliminate these garbage mounds from Delhi", he had said.

