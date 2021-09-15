Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / On Engineers Day, AAP praises 'IIT engineer CM', showcases his work in Delhi
On Engineers Day, AAP praises 'IIT engineer CM', showcases his work in Delhi

On the occasion of Engineers Day 2021, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, an alumnus of the prestigious IIT Kharagpur, sent his best wishes to all the engineers of the nation who're making “several path-breaking innovations”.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:55 PM IST
The photos shared by the AAP media cell include the Delhi government's 450-bedded Burari hospital and a Delhi government school in Delhi's Khichripur, which was awarded a ‘School of Excellence’. (Photo via AAP on Twitter )

On the occasion of Engineers Day 2021, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday boasted of Delhi's infrastructure with some chosen photos of structures across the national capital. Sharing the images from its official handle on Twitter, the party lauded its president and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, one of the finest engineering institutes in the country.

Tweeting the photos of Delhi's edifices, the AAP posted, “This is what happens when you elect an IIT Engineer as your CM.”

The photos shared by the AAP media cell include the Delhi government's 450-bedded Burari hospital and a Delhi government school in Delhi's Khichripur, which was awarded a ‘School of Excellence’.

India marks September 15 as Engineers Day every year, as a tribute to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, more commonly known as Sir MV, one of the country's finest engineers. He was considered one of the foremost nation-builders, creating marvels upon which modern India was built, and was also known as the ‘precursor of economic planning in India’, according to the Institution of Engineers India (IEI).

Since today marks the statesman's 160th birth anniversary, several eminent individuals across the country paid their tributes to the engineering icon. Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal sent his best wishes to all the engineers of the nation who're making “several path-breaking innovations”.

“On Engineers Day, I would like to give my best wishes to all engineers who are contributing to nation-building and making several path-breaking innovations with utmost dedication, knowledge, and hard work,” Kejriwal tweeted. The Delhi chief minister himself is a major in mechanical engineering from the IIT Kharagpur, which was ranked sixth in the overall list of institutes, according to the latest NIRF rankings. Kejriwal took the IIT-JEE exam in 1985 and had secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 563.

On Engineers Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and others also paid their tributes to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya and all the modern-day engineers of India.

“Greetings on Engineers Day to all hardworking engineers,” the Prime Minister tweeted. “No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments.”

