On final day of campaign, BJP plans 400 roadshows

New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election scheduled to be held on December 4, the Bharatiya Jantata Party (BJP) plans to hold 400 public meetings and 250 roadshows across the Capital on Friday, the last day of campaigning.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal said, “We have organised over 400 public meetings and roadshows led by senior party leaders, including Union ministers on Friday. The party has also planned a grand campaign with 250 roadshows by senior party leaders—one roadshow in each municipal ward.”

However, Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath are unlikely to join the campaign, according to senior BJP leaders. “Some leaders are busy campaigning in Gujarat. In Delhi, close to 18 Union ministers, several MPs and senior party leaders have campaigned for the party,” a senior BJP leader said, asking not to be named.

On Thursday, leaders of the BJP, which is seeking to retain control over the municipal corporation for the fourth consecutive term, stepped up the campaign with Union ministers, including information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, Narendra Singh Tomar, Krishan Pal Gurjar, minister of state Ajay Bhatt, MPs and other senior leaders hitting the road to garner support for party candidates.

Campaigning for the party in west Delhi, Thakur accused chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government of “blatant corruption”. “Earlier Kejriwal was known for U-turns, now he is known for doing politics of lies and deceit. Today, Arvind Kejriwal’s identity is hardcore corruption. By giving protection to the corrupt, Kejriwal has looted Delhi and is now eager to loot MCD.”

Referring to Kejriwal’s promise to empower resident welfare associations, Thakur said that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has neither given funds to MCD, nor paid professors of 12 colleges affiliated to the Delhi University. “From where will they give money to the RWAs?” the minister questioned. He also accused the Delhi government of failing to curb air pollution and clean the Yamuna river.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP workers said that by Thursday they had brought nearly 10,000 slum residents from different parts of the city to visit the newly constructed 3,024 flats in Kalkaji Extension, allotted to slum residents of the nearby Bhoomiheen camp. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had handed over the keys to allottees earlier this year.

BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda alleged, “The central government is constantly engaged in fulfilling whatever promises it has made, and meanwhile Kejriwal’s government has been doing the politics of spreading confusion and making false promises for the last eight years.”

Spokespersons of AAP declined to comment despite requests.