One held, 2 juveniles apprehended for shooting at jail official’s home in Delhi

New Delhi:A 20-year-old man from western Uttar Pradesh was arrested and his two juvenile associates apprehended by the special cell of the Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire in outer Delhi’s Holambi Khurd village near Bawana on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Three bullets were fired – two by the alleged accused and the third by the police team. However, nobody was hurt in the gunfight, police said.

According to police, the trio had fired at the house of an assistant superintendent of Tihar Prisons in Hirankudna village in southwest Delhi around 6pm on Tuesday to intimidate him and avenge an inmate with whom he had an altercation. The inmate is the brother of one of the apprehended juveniles, police said.

Tuesday’s incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed a few metres away from the house of the jail official. The footage shows two persons – one wearing a helmet, the other carrying a backpack – walking towards the house. The duo then fires at the house and runs away. They flee on a motorcycle their associate is driving.

The arrested man, allegedly a history-sheeter, was identified as Shubham Baliyan, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. The apprehended juveniles are both aged 17. Two pistols with eight cartridges and a stolen motorcycle that were used in Tuesday’s incident were recovered from them.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh said that on Wednesday, the special cell team received inputs that Baliyan and his juvenile associate would come from Holambi Khurd on a stolen motorcycle between 6 and 7pm to meet their juvenile aide. Accordingly, a trap was laid near the village. As the three suspects met each other, the police team surrounded them and asked them to surrender.

“However, Baliyan and one juvenile fired two bullets at the police party. One round was fired by a policeman in self-defence. All three were overpowered and the firearms two of them were holding were snatched,” said DCP Singh, adding the motorcycle they were riding was found to have been stolen from Kundli near Sonipat in Haryana.

