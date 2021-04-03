Home / Cities / Delhi News / One held for attacking man with cricket bat, robbing him in Chanakyapuri
A 20-year-old man was arrested for attacking a man with a cricket bat and robbing him in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri late Thursday night, police said on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
A 20-year-old man was arrested for attacking a man with a cricket bat and robbing him in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri late Thursday night, police said on Saturday.

Police said the suspect, identified by a single name as Ankit, is a drug addict and lived with his parents in the staff quarters of the Bihar Bhawan where his father worked.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) [Addnl DCP] Vikas Kumar said that the police control room was informed about a quarrel near Samrat Hotel in Chanakyapuri on Thursday. The caller said a man injured in the incident was sent to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

Police found out that 21-year-old Sita Ram, a member of Chanakyapuri’s The Leela Palace hotel housekeeping staff, was the victim of a robbery and had suffered an injury above his right eye.

Ram’s complaint, filed with the Chanakyapuri police on Friday after treatment, said that he was attacked without provocation while waiting for a bus on Vinay Marg at around 10.30pm.

“The attacker had snatched Ram’s mobile phone and fled. He had kept a copy of his Aadhaar card, hotel ID card and 300 in the phone’s cover, which too was gone with it. Ram was crying for help when a passerby, Pradeep Singh, stopped to help him, sent him to the hospital and called the police. A case of robbery was registered,” said Kumar.

The investigating team scanned CCTV footage in the area and tapped into its network of informants to nab the suspect within 24 hours of the crime, police said. The cricket bat used in the crime, the stolen mobile phone along with his Aadhaar Card and hotel ID card were recovered, they added.

