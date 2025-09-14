Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
One killed in gunfight over land in NE Delhi

Karn Pratap Singh
Sept 14, 2025 05:26 am IST

Police have learnt that the two groups were fighting over claiming ownership of a nearly 1,000 square yard plot in the area.

A 30-year-old man died and another 28-year-old man was injured during a fight between two groups in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Friday evening, police said.

According to police, the two groups had a fight over an alleged property dispute.
According to police, the two groups had a fight over an alleged property dispute.

According to police, the two groups had a fight over an alleged property dispute. The deceased has been identified as Rohit Yadav and the injured Vishal Mavi is currently undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said that on Friday evening, Karawal Nagar police were informed about a firing incident near Nanak Dairy in Kamal Vihar. On reaching the spot, police found Yadav lying on the ground. On reaching the hospital, he was declared dead. Yadav was a resident of Bhopura in Ghaziabad.

“During preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that two-three people fired upon the victim and then fled the spot,” said Mishra.

At 1.36am on Saturday, police were informed about Mavi being injured in the firing incident. He is from Ghaziabad’s Loni.

Two separate FIRs have been registered under charges of firing, murder, and attempt to murder against unidentified people.

“During investigation, it was revealed that both the groups had a fight around three days ago also. Mavi and Yadav are from separate groups. Investigation in both cases is currently in progress,” the DCP added.

Police have learnt that the two groups were fighting over claiming ownership of a nearly 1,000 square yard plot in the area.

