One month on, victims’ belongings remain inside Delhi B&B gutted in fire

Nearly a month after a fire at the six-storey Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast facility in south Delhi’s Hauz Rani killed 23 people and injured several others on June 3, an HT visit to the premises on Wednesday found at least 31 rooms spread across six storeys, with guests’ belongings still lying inside.

The ground floor, where investigators said the fire began, still shows signs of destruction, while rooms across the building remain largely untouched. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

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The blaze, one of Delhi’s deadliest in recent years, exposed widespread safety violations. Most victims were patients visiting India for medical treatment or their caregivers, who had chosen the B&B because of its proximity to a major private hospital. The facility, which charged between ₹2,000 and ₹3,600 a night, had no fire exit and was operating 31 rooms despite being permitted to run only six, investigating officials found. The congested neighbourhood also hampered the movement of fire tenders, fire officials said at the time.

To be sure, the premises have not been formally sealed. Police had cordoned off the site with tape to prevent unauthorised access, but HT found the barricading had been removed during its visit.

Burnt furniture, kitchen counters, wheelchairs and personal items were found across multiple floors. The June 3 blaze killed 23 people. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

On the ground floor, where investigators found the fire originated, shards of glass were scattered across the floor. Burnt chairs and tables lay on one side, while a kitchen counter was located near the lift shaft. Two windowless rooms were situated beyond the staircase.

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{{^usCountry}} On the first floor, HT found five rooms, two on the left and three on the right, with two featuring kitchen slabs. During an earlier inspection, authorities had marked one room’s door with the words: “I floor with kitchen (slab) front side.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the first floor, HT found five rooms, two on the left and three on the right, with two featuring kitchen slabs. During an earlier inspection, authorities had marked one room’s door with the words: “I floor with kitchen (slab) front side.” {{/usCountry}}

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A tube of cream, leftover food, slippers, imitation jewellery and clothes, believed to belong to former occupants, remained inside the rooms. The remaining four floors had a similar layout. The basement housed four rooms, where half-burnt wheelchairs were found abandoned.

To be sure, HT was unable to visit the terrace.

Most victims were overseas patients or caregivers staying near a private hospital. Investigators cited serious fire safety violations at the property. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

When asked why police tape was absent during the visit, deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal said, “Police tape was removed to facilitate officials from various departments during their visit.”

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Officials, however, did not clarify why belongings of victims and guests remain inside the building.