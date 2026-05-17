Online classes, carpools, fewer buses: How Delhi-NCR schools are responding to fuel-saving appeal

With only a week left for the start of summer vacations for schoolgoing children, several private schools across Delhi-NCR have opted for an online mode of classes, according to schools HT spoke to on Saturday. Those who are continuing with physical classes, meanwhile, are opting for other measures to reduce fuel use. Delhi-NCR schools begin fuel-saving measures, some shift to virtual classes (Representative/Hindustan Times)

Many schools have reduced the number of school buses, while teacher-led carpools and parent initiatives are also contributing to the Prime Minister’s appeal to ration fuel use.

In Delhi, Air Force Bal Bharati, the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, and Mount Abu Public School have shifted to online classes. In Noida, Ramagya School in Sector 50 and Army Public School have already shut, while the Ingraham Institute in Ghaziabad will mostly hold optional classes and non-academic camps over the next week.

Parents of the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute said they received messages that no physical class would be conducted for classes 1-5 between May 18 and 22.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi Kushwaha, principal of Birla Vidya Niketan in Pushp Vihar, said the school has taken other rationing measures. “We have reduced bus routes from 35 to 28. We are encouraging teachers to carpool, and even students who are dropped off by parents have been sensitised for carpooling.”

Officials in Noida and Greater Noida said that all government schools will shut for the break on May 21. “According to the UP government schedule, all UP Board schools to shut down for summer vacations on May 21,” said Rajesh Singh, district inspector of schools, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Indrani Neogi, principal of Army Public School, said Friday was the last working day.

Aparna Ruth, principal of Ingraham Institute, said the session will conclude on May 23. “There will be non-academic activities for students up to Class 8, like a summer camp,” she said

(With inputs from Asmita Seth)