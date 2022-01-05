Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Online examination hacking, solving module busted: Delhi Police

The arrests were made following raids in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram and Jaipur; 15 laptops and nine mobile phones were also seized from the persons who were arrested
The accused allegedly took the help of Russian hackers to access examination portals. (Representative image/Shutterstock)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 02:35 PM IST
ByKarn Pratap Singh

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit on Wednesday said it has busted an online examination hacking and solving module with the arrest of six people.

It said that the six who were arrested include a fugitive wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Haryana Police.

The arrests were made following raids in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram and Jaipur. Fifteen laptops and nine mobile phones were seized from the arrested persons, the IFSO said.

Deputy police commissioner (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said one of the arrested people, Raj Teotia, carried 1 lakh reward on his head by the Haryana Police. The racket allegedly helped a candidate score 780 out of 800 in the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). Teotia allegedly took the help of Russian hackers to access examination portals, said Malhotra.

“Teotia was in touch with Russian hackers and also visited Russia in 2018. Russian hackers stayed at his place during the [Covid-19] lockdown,” said Malhotra. He added the alleged racket accessed the examination through remote access and downloaded the disguised remote access software, which was not detected by the safety measures. They developed a tool to remotely access the online examination system developed by a reputed IT company.

“Members of the syndicate connived with lab owners, got the tool installed through LAN, and later accessed the systems through remote access. They opened several online examination labs for this purpose,” said Malhotra.

The Delhi Police were expected to later hold a press conference on the racket.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. ...view detail

