Online shopping from Lajpat Nagar, Khan Market? Delhiites divided, worry about bargaining

If you get a chance to explore online versions of Delhi’s iconic markets such as Lajpat Nagar, Khan Market, Janpath and Sarojini Nagar, would you e-shop or visit these spots physically? This is the dilemma denizens are in currently! The Delhi government has decided to come up with an online portal, Dilli Bazaar, where people can shop from each store in these markets from the comfort of their homes, offices, etc. And, the proposal has met with a mixed bag of reactions.

Some markets, such as Sarojini Nagar and Janpath, already have an online presence on individual portals, and these models “have worked well”, according to their founders, as long as vendors are compensated adequately. “Even when the lockdown was lifted, our orders didn’t stop as people were hesitant to go out. We have a loyal customer base, mostly from NCR, who don’t want to travel all the way, yet get what a typical market offers,” shares Sheetal Munshi, co-founder, Janpath Online.

Social media has also driven demand on these portals. “We have got so many orders from YouTube influencers. During the lockdown, whatever we used to put out would get sold instantly. We’ve now started delivering outside Delhi, too. Some people love the ambience of the market, but it’s also true that many hate crowds,” says Vandit Chawla, founder of Sarojini Market Online.

Anupriya Khanna, a social media manager from Paschim Vihar says, “In this Covid era, going to markets can be risky. So, if local shops are present on these portals, there can be nothing better than that... Anything to avoid crowds!

Punam Arora, a teacher from Rajouri Garden adds, “This would be so good once it starts, especially for those professional who have to maintain work-life balance, like me. I barely get the time to go to the markets and mostly end up shopping online. But once this portal goes live, this way I’ll be able to buy things from the street shops and also help locals; which I often miss on many e-commerce websites.”

Can’t always shop online

Divya Arora, a content writer from Rajouri Garden says, “Delhi markets mein jaake shopping karne ka mazaa hi kuch aur hai! Maximum I can do is check out stores on the website, shortlist and go there. But I can’t always shop online.”

“Kisiko discount pasand nahi hai kya?” laughs Rahul Saha, a businessman from Safdarjung Enclave, adding, “Bargaining is a big part of shopping at these markets. Only when you bargain, you get the satisfaction of having shelled out the correct prices. And that can only happen when one goes to the market, physically, to shop. Also, at times, a product looks outstanding online all thanks to photography; but that’s not how it really is offline.”

