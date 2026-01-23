Only 859 of 1,063 saplings in west Delhi parks found healthy, forest dept tells NGT

New Delhi In a status report dated January 20, the forest department told the NGT that a joint inspection was carried out with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on January 19 at the four parks. (HT Archive)

Only 859 of 1,063 saplings planted in compensatory afforestation across four parks in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar were found to be healthy, the forest and wildlife department told the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Saying that 204 plants had dried up, it said work is currently underway to replace them and emphasised the need for cleaning and employing tree guards to ensure their safety and survival.

In a status report dated January 20, the forest department told the NGT that a joint inspection was carried out with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on January 19 at the four parks.

“The height of trees planted in parks is approximately 4 feet to 5 feet. The remaining trees dried up, and replacement of dried trees is in progress. During inspection, it was found that in all four parks, regular cleaning of plants is required. For the safety of plants, a tree guard is required…,” the report read.

NGT is hearing a plea filed by a resident, Khyati Anand, who had alleged in 2024 illegal lopping and pruning of over 250 trees in different blocks of Paschim Vihar in February and March 2024. After subsequent inspections, the state forest and wildlife department had held the MCD responsible, directing it to plant at least 1,000 saplings in compensation.

Acting on the plea, the tribunal firstly constituted a joint committee, which submitted its findings last April. The committee had found that 29 trees had been heavily pruned in violation of the permissions granted. Officials said permission had earlier been given only for light pruning of 40 trees. The joint committee included representatives from the Union environment ministry, the member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board, the member secretary of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and the district magistrate of north Delhi. Following the violations, the forest department had directed the MCD to plant 1,000 saplings.

In the submission, the forest department also stressed the need for continuous oversight of the plantations. “In NHP Park at B3, plants were planted under large shady trees,” the report read, underlining concerns about the suitability of planting locations.