Only AAP capable of challenging BJP across states, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of corruption and claimed that the AAP is the only party capable of challenging the BJP across states.
“The Aam Aadmi Party has been in government for the last six years in Delhi. We have taken all measures to develop Delhi, improve schools for your children, improve hospitals for your families, made the bus rides free for women, and provided free electricity to the people of Delhi,” said AAP chief Kejriwal at a roadshow in Trilokpuri.
The chief minister on Thursday participated in roadshows in Trilokpuri, Seelampur and Kondli localities, campaigning for party candidates ahead of municipal bypolls in five wards of Delhi scheduled on Sunday. Delhi goes to municipal polls in 2022.
Kejriwal said, “The Aam Aadmi Party is the only party to challenge the BJP across the nation. The AAP is the only party to contest against BJP in all states.You must have heard about the municipal election results in Surat. We have emerged as the principal opposition to the BJP.”
Earlier this week, the AAP won 27 seats in the Surat municipal corporation.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said people are not happy with the AAP government in Delhi. “It is because of the AAP that people in most parts of Delhi get unclean water, government schools and hospitals are in shambles, so are roads.”
Delhi Congress vice-president Mudit Agarwal said, “Kejriwal has abandoned the people of Delhi. He is scared of the Congress.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only AAP capable of challenging BJP across states, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maximum temperature in Delhi jumps to 33.2°C, may rise more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brand rigging: One excise doesn’t fit all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamia Millia Islamia opens for some students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venky students worry, protest against change in college affiliation proposal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19:Delhi reports 220 new cases, 188 recoveries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warm day in Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 33.2 deg celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt announces key decision on EVs , Kejriwal says every Indian is proud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State Bhavan canteens aka foodie’s delight: Heart of the state, back on a plate!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to face water crisis due to closure of Nangla hydel channel: Raghav Chadha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight of 10 most polluted cities this winter were in NCR, UP: CSE study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI slips into very poor zone; may improve from Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Delhi, Ghaziabad face heavy traffic during peak hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daily Covid-19 cases up to 200 in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transport dept readies command centre to track govt buses in real-time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox