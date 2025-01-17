‘Only revdis, no clear vision’:Kejriwal on BJP manifesto for Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party has “no vision” for Delhi, accusing the BJP of contesting the upcoming polls based on his party’s guarantees. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

He also claimed that the manifesto released by Nadda has several revdis — a sarcastic term used by the BJP for freebies — even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken out against such policies in the past.

The BJP hit back, accusing Kejriwal of making statements that mislead people out of political frustration.

The AAP chief’s remarks came hours after BJP president JP Nadda released his party’s manifesto for the Delhi polls, which promises a monthly allowance of ₹2,500 to women, ₹21,000 and six nutritional kits to pregnant women, and LPG cylinders for ₹500 to low-income families, among other sops.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP manifesto is actually an appreciation of AAP’s own welfare policies.

“The BJP’s manifesto can be summed up in one line: ‘Arvind Kejriwal’s work is good, and we will continue it’... JP Nadda released his party’s manifesto, announcing several revdis. Our first question to him is: Has he obtained approval from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute these revdis?... The Prime Minister has repeatedly travelled across the country, stating in his speeches—at least 100 times—that revdis are not beneficial… Today, however, BJP national president JP Nadda announced that they too will offer revdis, just like Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

“The people are asking — what is your vision and plan for Delhi? What new initiatives will you bring? They have no plan. They are fighting the elections based on our manifesto and guarantees… If the BJP plans to implement all of Kejriwal’s initiatives, why should people vote for them? Kejriwal is the best person to implement Kejriwal’s ideas,” he added.

Kejriwal also said that the BJP manifesto does not deal with law and order — an issue that the AAP has been attacking the BJP over, since the security of the Capital, including Delhi Police, falls under the jurisdiction of the Central government.

In response, the BJP alleged that Kejriwal is “frustrated” as he is being greeted by cheers of “Modi, Modi” wherever he goes.

“Arvind Kejriwal is totally cut off from the people of Delhi and politically frustrated. He is trying to mislead Delhi residents, but this time he is frustrated as wherever he goes. he is greeted by ‘Modi Modi’ slogans,” said Sachdeva.

Separately, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav claimed that the BJP has “copied” his party’s guarantees for the Delhi elections.

“No one believes BJP’s promises as it has failed to honour its election promises in the 22 states where it holds power… The Congress has fulfilled the promises made to the residents of Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand as the party has the willpower and financial acumen to implement its promises without affecting development works,” said Yadav.