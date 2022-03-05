Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Open golf driving range at Siri Fort on Saturday, Delhi HC orders DDA
delhi news

Open golf driving range at Siri Fort on Saturday, Delhi HC orders DDA

The judge also directed the authorities to repair the “partially damaged” walking track, particularly around the hockey ground, before sunset on Friday.
The court was dealing with a petition by a member, Sudhir Gupta, who sought to stop the conversion of the natural grass football and hockey grounds in the complex into artificial synthetic grounds by felling trees. (Representative image)
Updated on Mar 05, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByRicha Banka

The Delhi high court on Friday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to open the golf driving range at the Siri Fort Complex from Saturday morning, over a year after it was shut for repairs.

The court said the complex should open at 5.30am as in the past and all sports should commence by 6am.

Justice Najmi Waziri said that the driving range should be opened by 6am and work on the incomplete portions, if any, should be completed during non-playing hours.

The judge also directed the authorities to repair the “partially damaged” walking track, particularly around the hockey ground, before sunset on Friday. It noted that the hockey field is still in a bad state and directed DDA officials to personally ensure the property is repaired without delay, while adding that it may inspect the sports complex in the morning.

The court was dealing with a petition by a member, Sudhir Gupta, who sought to stop the conversion of the natural grass football and hockey grounds in the complex into artificial synthetic grounds by felling trees, bushes or shrubs, and in the process damaging the green patch.

RELATED STORIES

The plea, filed through advocate ML Lahoty, said DDA initiated the construction work without consulting the members, users and players of the complex.

During the proceedings, the DDA counsel said repairs on the golf driving range are almost complete and it would be opened soon.

However, the court said people cannot be deprived of the facility and can’t be stopped from using the area.

“Tomorrow [Saturday] morning it will be open. It shall be operationalised tomorrow morning. It’s as simple as that. This weekend is not being lost sir..The remaining aspects of repair work can be done after play time,” the court said.

The matter will now be heard after three weeks.

The petition has also said that the existing set-up of the Complex is unlike the other football grounds, which are professionally used and surrounded by visitors/spectators gallery and neither any trees or bushes of any kind of greenery exists.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Richa Banka

Reports from the Delhi High Court and stories on legal developments in the city. Avid mountain lover, cooking and playing with birds 🐦 when not at work...view detail

Topics
dda siri fort delhi news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP