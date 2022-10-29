Opposition alleges govt using poisonous spray to remove Yamuna foam

With the city preparing to celebrate Chhath Puja, the toxic foam in the Yamuna -- an annual affair during this time of the year -- has kicked off a political row with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress alleging that the government was using a ‘poisonous’ spray to remove froth and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rejecting the charge as politically motivated.

In a video shared widely on the social media, BJP MP from West Delhi Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma was seen on Friday shouting at a Delhi Jal Board official during a visit to a Chhath ghat.

In the video, Verma is seen asking the official if the anti-frothing chemical be poured on him. The MP later said that he found containers of poisonous chemicals during the visit to the ghat. “I repeatedly asked them to not put chemicals into the Yamuna. How can I not be angered if officials don’t listen to me? If I have to talk in this manner for the benefit of the people of Delhi, then I have no problem,” Verma said.

The AAP hit back saying even as the Delhi government was preparing for the Chhath Puja, BJP leaders are hampering work and misbehaving with the officials. “The local poorvanchali people took the BJP politicians to task. BJP does not do anything while its leaders are threatening the Delhi government officials,” AAP MLA and party’s spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary has also file a police complaint against Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials for allegedly sprinkling “toxic chemicals” in the Yamuna.

Chaudhary said, “We have filed a complaint regarding spraying of poisonous chemicals in the Yamuna waters by the Delhi government officials to hide the ammonia-phosphorus foam, which will further add toxicity to the already heavily polluted river, and pose severe health problems to the devotees who will perform Chhath Puja at the Yamuna ghats on October 30 and 31.”

The DJB, however, clarified that the agency was using a silicon dioxide-based agent with poly-oxypropylene group as the de-foaming agent, and added that it is not harmful. “Silicon dioxide is derived from silica or sand. It is used in shampoos, conditioners and even some medicines. Some videos of doctors talking about its toxicity are being seen in the social media, but we need to understand that these compounds need to be spoken about in the context of right concentration and dosage. Excess of everything including oxygen can be injurious. The mixture is being used with 100 times dilution and there is visible improvement in the water quality,” a Jal Board official said asking not to be named.

Foam or froth formation is a phenomenon that occurs on many lakes and streams. Foam bubbles are produced when organic matter decomposes and releases surfactants or surface-active agents. About 1 % of the foam is made up of the foaming agent like phosphates and surfactants, the remaining 99 % being air and water. When water with surfactants or detergent like molecules falls from a height at Okhla barrage churning of surfactants leads to bubbles in water. Foam formation starts after monsoon but it goes up in winters as foam bubbles are much more stable in lower temperatures.