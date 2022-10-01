Original documents a must for admission under reserved quota: Delhi University

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 01, 2022 12:22 AM IST

Dean (admissions) Haneet Gandhi said that students were given sufficient time to put in place documents in prescribe formats and will not accept any undertaking from this year

Addressing student queries’ pertaining to the usage of digitally signed income certificates, Delhi University officials said that recent certificates will be physically signed since the pandemic restrictions were not in place anymore. (HT Archive)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi University officials on Friday said that candidates seeking admission under various reserved categories will not be permitted to submit an undertaking for provisional admission, and instead, will be required to submit original certificates while applying for admission under DU’s Common Seat Allocation System. During a webinar on Friday, university officials also said that Persons with Benchmark Disabilities could approach the admission branch on campus to seek help in filling out forms and submitting documents.

Delhi University offers admission under various reserved categories in line with the policies of the central government. These include Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories. Further, the varsity has reservation policies in place for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). Students are required to furnish documents demonstrating that they meet the various criteria for benefits under various categories.

Dean (admissions) Haneet Gandhi said that students were given sufficient time to put in place documents in prescribe formats and will not accept any undertaking from this year.

“We will not be accepting any undertaking from students, unlike in the past. For the completion of the admission process, students will need original certificates. There is still time and students should get these documents made before October 10 which is the last date for document submission,” said Gandhi.

Addressing student queries’ pertaining to the usage of digitally signed income certificates, varsity officials said that recent certificates will be physically signed since the pandemic restrictions were not in place anymore.

“During the Covid period, certificates with digital signatures were being prepared. Nowadays, the certificates are being issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate. Since an updated EWS certificate will be required for admission, it’s likely that the recent certificates issued by district officials will have a proper signature,” said Bipin Kumar Tiwary, officer on special duty, equal opportunity cell.

Tiwari informed that candidates with physical disabilities shall be exempted from payment of fees, including examination fees and other university fees, except admission fees. He added that students under the PwBD category who meet the merit for the unreserved category will get admission under the unreserved category (UR) even though they will be required to pay the fee relevant for PwBD candidates only.

