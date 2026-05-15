Over 100 vehicles fined in 10 days for improper parking around Delhi’s IGI

New Delhi: Over 100 challans have been issued to owners of improperly parked vehicles in the vicinity of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, caught by the recent deployment of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, officials said on Thursday.

Enforcement will be expanded in the next phase to include red-light jumping, stop-line violations, triple riding, and riding without helmets.

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To check illegal parking, 14 ANPR cameras have been deployed at key locations in the airport vicinity under a joint initiative by the airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), and the Delhi Police. Enforcement began on May 3, and the e-challan data is from May 3-12.

The areas covered by these cameras include the Central Spine Road, terminal approach roads, the cargo area, and stretches near the Rangpuri–Centaure junction.

Of the total 14 ANPR, 10 cameras – six on Central Spine Road and four on the Terminal 1 exit road – are specifically deployed to identify illegally parked vehicles on airport approach roads.

“In addition, more than 50 ANPR cameras are currently being integrated into the system and are expected to significantly enhance surveillance and enforcement coverage across the IGI Airport road network connecting all three terminals,” read a statement issued by DIAL.

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{{^usCountry}} ANPR automatically captures vehicle registration details of traffic violators, and the data is integrated with the National Informatics Centre and Delhi Traffic Police systems for validation and issuance of e-challans under applicable traffic laws. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ANPR automatically captures vehicle registration details of traffic violators, and the data is integrated with the National Informatics Centre and Delhi Traffic Police systems for validation and issuance of e-challans under applicable traffic laws. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from improper parking, the system can detect violations such as overspeeding and wrong-side driving. According to officials, enforcement will be expanded in the next phase to include red-light jumping, stop-line violations, triple riding, and riding without helmets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from improper parking, the system can detect violations such as overspeeding and wrong-side driving. According to officials, enforcement will be expanded in the next phase to include red-light jumping, stop-line violations, triple riding, and riding without helmets. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Improper parking around airport approach roads has been a persistent concern impacting traffic flow, passenger convenience, and overall security. Through this joint initiative, we are ensuring smoother vehicular movement around Delhi airport,” Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Improper parking around airport approach roads has been a persistent concern impacting traffic flow, passenger convenience, and overall security. Through this joint initiative, we are ensuring smoother vehicular movement around Delhi airport,” Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shobhit Saxena, DCP, Delhi Traffic Police, said the newly introduced ANPR-based automated enforcement system will act as a strong deterrent against habitual violators, as offences are now captured and processed electronically with greater efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shobhit Saxena, DCP, Delhi Traffic Police, said the newly introduced ANPR-based automated enforcement system will act as a strong deterrent against habitual violators, as offences are now captured and processed electronically with greater efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

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HT had reported in March that the Delhi Traffic Police is working on a plan to ease chronic congestion on roads leading to the IGI by identifying two locations – near Terminal 1 and Mehram Nagar – where taxis can park while waiting for passengers.

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