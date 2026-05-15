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Over 100 vehicles fined in 10 days for improper parking around Delhi’s IGI

Over 100 fines were issued for improper parking near Delhi IGI Airport using ANPR cameras, enhancing traffic enforcement and safety since May 3.

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:34 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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New Delhi: Over 100 challans have been issued to owners of improperly parked vehicles in the vicinity of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, caught by the recent deployment of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, officials said on Thursday.

Enforcement will be expanded in the next phase to include red-light jumping, stop-line violations, triple riding, and riding without helmets.  

To check illegal parking, 14 ANPR cameras have been deployed at key locations in the airport vicinity under a joint initiative by the airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), and the Delhi Police. Enforcement began on May 3, and the e-challan data is from May 3-12.

The areas covered by these cameras include the Central Spine Road, terminal approach roads, the cargo area, and stretches near the Rangpuri–Centaure junction.

Of the total 14 ANPR, 10 cameras – six on Central Spine Road and four on the Terminal 1 exit road – are specifically deployed to identify illegally parked vehicles on airport approach roads.

“In addition, more than 50 ANPR cameras are currently being integrated into the system and are expected to significantly enhance surveillance and enforcement coverage across the IGI Airport road network connecting all three terminals,” read a statement issued by DIAL.

HT had reported in March that the Delhi Traffic Police is working on a plan to ease chronic congestion on roads leading to the IGI by identifying two locations – near Terminal 1 and Mehram Nagar – where taxis can park while waiting for passengers.

 
e-challan delhi airport
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