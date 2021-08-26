Over 158k vaccine jabs administered in Delhi, most in a day since July 8

Over 158,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Thursday, the most in a day since July 8, showed data from the Centre’s CoWin dashboard.

The city vaccinated 159,037 people on July 8, according to the dashboard.

The vaccination drive has picked up pace in the national capital this month, and the number of jabs given in 26 days of August so far has already exceeded the count from July .

Over 2.13 million jabs were administered in Delhi in July, and 2.76 million have been given till Thursday evening, an increase despite three public holidays when most inoculation centres were shut — Independence Day, Muharram, Rakshabandhan.

More people have also received their first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine in the city this month, with the number of first doses administered being more than double second ones each day last week, August 22, a Sunday that coincided with Rakshabandhan.

In July, the government stopped administering first doses for over a week when people who were vaccinated with Covishield in May became eligible for their second shot, leading to the number of second shots overtaking first doses for the first time in the city.

The vaccination drive in the city has been intermittently dogged by shortages since being opened up for those between the ages of 18 and 45 on May 1, as state governments and private sector were responsible for purchasing a majority of vaccine doses and at a higher price than the Centre.

The policy was later changed June 21 onwards, with the Centre procuring 75% of all vaccine doses manufactured, leaving the other 25% for private sector.

This has led to a boost in the vaccination drive, with over 200,000 doses being administered three times in June.

Three vaccines are currently available in Delhi — Covishield (which makes up a bulk of the administered shots), Covaxin, and Sputnik V.

So far, 9.22 million people or 61% of Delhi’s adult population of around 15 million have received at least one jab of a Covid-19 vaccine. Of these, 3.65 million people have completed the two-dose vaccination regime, meaning almost one in four Delhi residents has been fully immunised against the coronavirus disease.

Experts believe this should provide a fairly good protection against the viral infection, with a high proportion of persons also having been exposed to the infection during the severe April-May surge.

“A significant proportion of Delhi residents have already been exposed to the virus, especially during the huge April surge in cases. And, many others have now been immunised. Delhi is now in a good situation, even though with the delta variant (which is significantly more transmissible) 90% of the population would have to be immune to achieve herd immunity,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine, Safdarjung hospital.

He added, “The vaccination drive should now focus on people who haven’t had the infection.” This can be estimated through population level sero-surveillance to check for presence of antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19. Delhi’s seventh round of sero-survey, to be undertaken soon, is likely to provide population level exposure to the virus during the second wave.