Over 1K establishments in Ggm lack fire NOCs

More than 66 percent of high-rise buildings, hotels, and other establishments inspected by the fire department over the past one month lack both the mandatory fire No-Objection Certificate (NOC) and adequate safety equipment, officials told HT.

The inspections revealed a severe lack of compliance among paying guest (PG) accommodations, with 622 out of 623 surveyed operating without a valid fire NOC.

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The inspections revealed a severe lack of compliance among paying guest (PG) accommodations, with 622 out of 623 surveyed operating without a valid fire NOC.

Officials said notices have been issued to several of these establishments under the ongoing fire safety survey, which is halfway completed.

According to fire department officials, 1,002 of the 1,517 surveyed establishments lacked fire safety clearance and mandatory safety equipment. The most common deficiencies included expired or empty fire extinguishers, non-functional fire alarm and smoke detection systems, and the absence of basic firefighting infrastructure such as sprinkler systems and water pipelines.

Officials said notices have been issued to 158 high-rise buildings, including residential and commercial properties, out of the 623 inspected so far. The department has identified 1,617 high-rise buildings in Gurugram for inspection.

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{{^usCountry}} “Most of these are residential buildings. We have given them a stipulated time period for corrective action, after which a follow-up inspection will be conducted,” said Narendra Yadav, fire safety officer (FSO), Sector 29 fire station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Most of these are residential buildings. We have given them a stipulated time period for corrective action, after which a follow-up inspection will be conducted,” said Narendra Yadav, fire safety officer (FSO), Sector 29 fire station. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the National Building Code (NBC) and the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act regulations, buildings taller than 15 metres must obtain a fire NOC and install essential fire safety systems, including fire extinguishers, water pipelines, fire alarms, sprinklers and smoke detectors.

Yadav added that most PGs lack basic fire safety equipment, including fire extinguishers. “Notices have been issued to some, and the remaining will be served shortly.”

Further, officials said that of the 93 hotels inspected, 77 were found to be operating without a fire NOC, while only 16 had valid NOCs. They added that of the 153 restaurants inspected, 125 operated without a fire NOC and fire safety equipment, while 20 out of the 25 guest houses inspected lacked clearance.

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They added that defaulters are given a time-bound window to install required fire safety equipment and apply for or renew their fire NOC. In some cases, follow-up inspections will also be conducted depending on the nature of the case.

Officials said a similar survey in 2024 revealed that 261 coaching centres were operating without fire NOCs and the required safety equipment.

In 2025, another survey found 808 commercial and residential high-rises lacking mandatory fire clearances and safety equipment.

Seven teams are conducting the survey in the city, officials said, adding that the fire department comprises only 248 officers and fire fighters while the actual manpower needed is almost double the existing staff.

Gurugram presently has fire stations in Sector 29, Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar, Sector-37, Pataudi, Manesar and Sohna.

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The city presently has 58 fire tenders of which six each are of the category of foam tenders and small tenders while at least 25 are water bowsers which have the capacity of storing more than 5,000 litres of water.

Besides, there are 10 motorcycles which are fixed with 40 litres water tanks to reach narrow lanes which can’t be accessed even by the small category tenders.

The survey was initiated after south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar fire, where at least 23 people died on June 3 at the illegally operated B&B facility.

On July 9, the Supreme Court took cognisance of an HT report published on July 7, which highlighted that 93% of establishments surveyed in Gurugram were found lacking adequate fire safety equipment and violating mandatory fire safety norms during the ongoing inspection drive.