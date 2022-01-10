Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test positive for Covid-19

The surge in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in national capital Delhi has shattered records in the past few weeks. And it has affected everyone, particularly those who are deployed on the frontline to check the spread of the infection, like the Delhi Police.

Over 300 personnel of the Delhi Police, including public relations officer (PRO) and additional commissioner Chinmoy Biswal, have tested positive for the virus.

A large number of police personnel in all units and at all police stations, including the police headquarters have also been hit by the Covid infection.

Delhi reported 22,751 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest since May 1 last year, according to state health department. The positivity rate surged to 23.53 per cent.

The national capital was under 55-hour-long weekend curfew, which ended at 5am on Monday. This was among the measure implemented by the Delhi government to check the spread of Covid-19 in the national capital.

A night curfew is already in place from 10pm to 5am.

The Delhi Police has installed barricaded on many roads to catch those who are found violating the order, which exempts certain category of people.

People coming from or going to airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminuses are allowed to move during the weekend curfew. Pregnant women and patients going to get medical and health services, along with attendants, are also exempted on the production of valid identity cards and a doctor's prescription.

During the weekend curfew, only shops dealing in essential items such as groceries, medical equipment, medicines were allowed to open.

The police have intensified patrolling in view of the Covid-19 restrictions in place.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to hold another meeting on Monday (January 10) to discuss further curbs in the national capital in view of the rising number of cases.