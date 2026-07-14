Over 300 water bodies in Capital either encroached upon or dried up, NGT told

At least 196 of Delhi’s 1,080 identified water bodies have dried up and 135 are under encroachment, according to a status report submitted by the Wetland Authority of Delhi (WAD) to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), highlighting the scale of degradation of the city’s lakes, ponds and wetlands.

Among DDA’s 856 water bodies, 181 have dried up and 126 are encroached upon. (HT)

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The report was filed after the NGT, hearing a matter based on a news report on the disappearance of Delhi’s water bodies, directed all land-owning agencies to furnish details of the water bodies under their jurisdiction to WAD. Information was subsequently received from all 16 land-owning agencies in Delhi.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) accounts for the largest share of the city’s water bodies, with 856, followed by the revenue department (130), forest department (28), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (24), Archaeological Survey of India (16), Delhi Jal Board (six) and Central Public Works Department (five).

However, the report notes that the inventory is not exhaustive. Several agencies submitted incomplete information, with many entries lacking details on encroachments, present land use, whether the water body had dried up or the quality of water. For instance, while DJB reported having six water bodies under its jurisdiction, it furnished details for only one.

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{{^usCountry}} Among DDA’s 856 water bodies, 181 have dried up and 126 are encroached upon. Water quality data was available for only 108 sites, of which 95 were classified as having poor water quality, two as moderate and only 11 as good. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among DDA’s 856 water bodies, 181 have dried up and 126 are encroached upon. Water quality data was available for only 108 sites, of which 95 were classified as having poor water quality, two as moderate and only 11 as good. {{/usCountry}}

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DDA informed the NGT that it has prepared rejuvenation or protection plans for 182 water bodies and completed demarcation of 111. It said 60 water bodies are located within built-up areas, 53 inside parks, nine within temple premises and 28 function as tourist attractions. Treated water from sewage treatment plants is being discharged into 20 of its water bodies.

The revenue department reported only three encroached and six dried-up water bodies out of the 130 under its control. It said demarcation has been completed for 94 water bodies and rejuvenation estimates have been prepared for 38, although no action plan has yet been drawn up to remove encroachments. The department also identified two water bodies that do not exist in revenue records.

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The forest department reported one encroached and two dried-up water bodies among its 28 sites, while demarcation has been completed for 13.

MCD said it has completed demarcation of 21 of its 24 water bodies. While none are encroached upon, 22 receive untreated sewage and four have dried up.

ASI said 14 of its 16 water bodies are well preserved and developed as tourist destinations, while two have dried up and are encroached upon. Demarcation of two baolis in Tughlakabad is underway.

District-wise, South West Delhi has the highest concentration of water bodies with 291, followed by Outer North (266), South (156), North East (56) and East (52). South East has 49 water bodies, followed by West (42), North West (41), North (40) and Central North (29). The report identified only 14 water bodies in the Central district, five in New Delhi and four in Old Delhi. An additional 35 water bodies fall within the DDA’s O-Zone.

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Water conservation experts said inadequate stormwater recharge remains one of the biggest threats to Delhi’s water bodies. “Stormwater drains in the city are not connected to most water bodies, so they do not receive enough rainwater to replenish themselves naturally. At the same time, sewage continues to enter many of them, making restoration difficult. Encroachments also remain for years without being removed. All these problems can be addressed, but they require sustained administrative action,” said water activist Diwan Singh.