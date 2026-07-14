Yamuna level falls in Delhi after three-day rise, says CWC

New Delhi: The Yamuna’s water level in Delhi started receding on Monday after rising steadily over the past three days following increased inflows from upstream states, with the Central Water Commission (CWC) indicating the river may remain well below the warning mark over the next week. The river’s level stood at 202.57 metres at 6pm on Monday, down from about 204.05 metres at 11am on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

At the same time, froth was visible on the river near Kalindi Kunj on Monday evening.

According to the CWC’s flood monitoring station at the Delhi Railway Bridge, the river’s level stood at 202.57 metres at 6pm on Monday, down from about 204.05 metres at 11am on Sunday. The warning level at the station is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. The highest flood level recorded at the site remains 208.66 metres, reached during the July 2023 floods.

According to the latest CWC flood advisory, the river level is expected to fluctuate only marginally over the next seven days — with the water level expected to rise by a maximum of 0.05 metre, remaining below the warning level throughout the forecast period.

The commission stated that there is no flood forecast for Delhi and no possibility of flooding around the Delhi Railway Bridge during the coming week.

The decline follows a three-day increase in the river level triggered by heavy rainfall across the Yamuna catchment areas in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. This rainfall led to higher releases from upstream barrages and a corresponding rise in inflows into Delhi. The river, however, remained below the warning level during the period. Previous official data showed inflows increasing significantly over the weekend before beginning to taper.

“The river is showing a falling trend and the present water level is well below the warning level. Based on the current forecast, there is no flood situation in Delhi and no flood warning has been issued,” a CWC official said.

Meanwhile, thick patches of froth were seen floating along stretches of the Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj on Monday. The phenomenon, frequently observed post the monsoon season, is linked to untreated sewage, industrial effluents and the churning of water containing high concentrations of pollutants and phosphates.