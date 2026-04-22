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Over 500,000 in Delhi have adopted ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’:CM

Over 500,000 women in Delhi have adopted the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card', offering free travel and easing financial burdens while enhancing safety and convenience.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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More than 500,000 in Delhi have adopted the ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’, officials said on Tuesday.

Available to all women and transgenders residents of Delhi aged five and above, the card can be recharged online, with users able to track their travel history. (HT Archive)

The scheme is also easing the financial burden on households, with government estimates suggesting each beneficiary saves between 1,200 and 2,400 per month, they added.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the achievement reflects both the success of the scheme and the growing confidence and participation of women in the capital’s public transport system.

“Our government is committed to ensuring the safety, convenience and self-reliance of every woman and girl in Delhi. The Pink Saheli Smart Card is not just a free travel pass, it offers women a secure digital identity and a dignified, seamless travel experience,” she said.

According to official figures, 530,000 women have been issued the card so far, with all cards currently in active use.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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