Over 59k secure admission in Delhi University in first round of seat allocation

Around 59,100 students have secured admission in Delhi University under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) in the first round of seat allocation, the varsity announced on Tuesday.

In the first allocation round, DU had allocated 80,164 seats against 70,000 sanctioned seats across the university. A total of 72,865 candidates had accepted the seats allocated to them but over 12,000 candidates have not paid their fees, according to data shared by the university.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta told HT, “The admission of those who have not paid the fees automatically stands cancelled. We had allocated buffer seats in the first round in reserved and unreserved categories but in the second round, we will go back to original strength of the university. If 59,100 students have got admission, the number of vacant seats will not be based on the total allocations in the first round but on the sanctioned strength of colleges. We will now see how many courses in different colleges have vacant seats and then display the list accordingly.”

DU will display the vacant seats for Round 1 at 10am on October 26, the university said, adding that the candidates who have secured their admission in round 1 can opt for upgrade and reorder their higher preference from 10am on October 26 to 5pm on October 27. A second list will be released on October 30, and a third list, if required, will be published on November 10.

“The candidates who opt for upgradation will be automatically upgraded based on the allocation policy. If a new preference is allocated, the claim for earlier seat admitted stands forfeited, automatically leading to its auto cancellation. It is important to note that a candidate who gets upgraded will have to apply to accept the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures on the upgraded allocated seat within the stipulated time frame,” a DU official said.

This is the first time Delhi University is enrolling students on the basis of the common university entrance test (CUET) at the undergraduate level. Until last year, admissions took place on the basis of a student’s Class 12 performance.

Most north campus colleges HT spoke to said that they have closed admissions in premium courses for seats in general category, while there are a handful of seats in reserved categories.

Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) principal Simrit Kaur said that they have closed admissions for both commerce and economics courses in the first round. The college has a sanctioned strength of 626 students in BCom (H) and 164 in Economics (H), excluding supernumerary seats and they have admitted more students than the sanctioned strength, she added.

Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava said the college has admitted 955 students in the first round, against a sanctioned strength of 952. “Most of the premium courses including Political Science (H), Bcom (H), Economic (H), Sociology (H), History (H) and Phycology (H) have closed but there are seats open in Science courses,” she said.

Miranda House has a sanctioned strength of 1,297 students, and the college has received fees for 1,366 students. A college official said their premium courses including English (H), History (H), Political Science (H), Economics (H), and Sociology (H) have been closed for admissions, though they still have a few seats in science courses like Zoology.

Indraprastha College principal Rekha Sethi said that they have a sanctioned strength of 1,380 students and 1,270 students have secured admission in the college. “All premium courses are full,” she said.

