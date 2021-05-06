IND USA
delhi news

Over 67,000 more people administered Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 10:03 AM IST

Over 67,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in a day in the national capital, according to data shared by the government on Thursday.

As per the data, 47,086 people in the 18-44 age group got vaccinated till 9.30 pm on Wednesday.

A total of 5,230 people in the 45-59 age group were vaccinated, while 1,629 people, aged above 60, received the first dose of vaccine.

As many as 1,571 frontline workers and 591 healthcare workers were also given the first jab on Wednesday.

Over 11,200 people received the second dose of the vaccine during the same period, the data showed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week said a plan has been formulated to vaccinate all adults against coronavirus within the next three months.

He had said that everybody aged above 18 would be administered Covid-19 vaccines free of cost in Delhi.

