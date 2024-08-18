Over 83K accept allocations in first round of DU admissions

New Delhi There are around 71,600 seats in undergraduate courses across DU colleges. Candidates have till August 21 to confirm their admission by submitting their fees. (Representational photo/HT Archive)

A senior official of the Delhi University on Sunday said 83,678 candidates have accepted their allotted programmes and colleges after the first round of admissions through the common seat allocation system, for the 2024-25 academic session.

Around 10,016 candidates have confirmed their admission by paying fees and another 5,609 have opted for an upgrade. Only those who complete the payment are eligible for an “upgrade” in subsequent rounds. The classes for first-year UG students are set to begin on August 29, the official said.

Last Friday, DU released its first merit list of students for the 2024-25 session, allocating 97,387 seats for various combinations and colleges for undergraduate courses. Shortlisted candidates had until 4.59pm on Sunday to accept their allocation and could pay the fees by 4.59pm on August 21.

Though the total number of seats in the university is 71,600, the administration decided to make extra allocations to fill the seats optimally so that the academic session for the first semester can begin on August 29. The university has implemented a new strategy to avoid vacant seats by accepting 50% more applications this year.

DU has allocated seats based on the unique common rank and there are 1,559 programme-college combinations on which the admissions will be made. According to records, 245,287 candidates applied for the first phase of admissions, of whom 185,543 applicants completed the second phase by submitting their preferences for programme and college combinations.

The total number of preferences that DU received was 17,218,187. This year, the university added another feature to the dashboard of candidates, through which every candidate can see the details of the cutoffs and ranks that determine the allocation to a seat as per the category and quota of the candidate.