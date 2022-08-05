Overcast weather with moderate rain expected in Delhi today
Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning as overcast weather with moderate rain was expected, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. IMD said the minimum temperature is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum 34 degree Celsius.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 92 at 7am. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 112.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Thursday, monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size > 2.5 micrometre) contributed ~ 54% to PM10. “For the next 3 days...peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 12-16 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘upper end of satisfactory’ due to expected light rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 34-35 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.5) maintains moderate ventilation.”
On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 34.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum 26.8 degree Celsius.
Centre has sanctioned one crore vaccines for foot and mouth disease: K'taka Min
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan on Thursday said that the Central Government has agreed to give one crore vaccines soon to the state to control foot and mouth disease under the National Cattle Mission Scheme. Chavan said that the cattle health issue needs an urgent priority and one crore vaccines should be given to the state. He also requested Rs 51 crore under the National Livestock Scheme 2022-23 for the production of fodder.
Over 16 lakh vehicles owners in Delhi may face penalty up to ₹10,000. Details
The Delhi government last month started sending notices to vehicle owners without valid Pollution Under Control certificates, asking them to get one or face penalty. If vehicles without valid PUC are caught plying on the roads, the owners may face imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both as per the Motor Vehicle Act.
Spend Campa funds wisely and focus on better monitoring, directs panel
The proposed plantation budget of ₹282 crore planned by the Haryana State Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority for the year 2022-2023 is “excessive and should be revised”, observed a member of the steering committee of the panel, Ashok Khemka. Referring to the proposed budget, Khemka said that at this rate, CAMPA funds will be exhausted in four years. Another key observation was that monitoring of plantations should be long-term.
Gurugram: 25-year-old man, posing as airline pilot, held for duping 300+ women
Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man from Sector 43 for allegedly duping over 300 women, most of them working as cabin crew with private airlines. Sharma was identified as Hemant Sharma, a resident of Gangtok, Sikkim. Police said he moved to Gurugram two years ago and took an apartment on rent and started duping women after pretending to be an airline pilot.
Two arrested for killing cab driver
Police arrested two men from Sector 22 in Palam Vihar on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing and strangling a cab driver in Faridabad's Pali on July 15, said officials on Thursday. An aide of the two arrested suspects, who was involved in the crime, is still on the run, said police. They dumped Pal's body at a forest area in Pali, which was recovered by police on July 18.
