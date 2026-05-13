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Overseas job scam: Man dupes Delhi resident of 9.25 lakh; arrested

Overseas job scam: Man dupes Delhi resident of ₹9.25 lakh; arrested

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:25 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a Delhi resident of 9.25 lakh on the pretext of arranging a visa and overseas job, an official said on Wednesday.

Overseas job scam: Man dupes Delhi resident of 9.25 lakh; arrested

Police said they arrested the accused, 37-year-old Anup Dharmole the key conspirator in the racket from a hotel in Panvel, Maharashtra, after a week-long operation involving technical surveillance and multiple raids.

He was operating using fake identities and frequently changing hotels to evade arrest.

According to police, the complainant, a Shalimar Bagh resident in Delhi, had lodged an online complaint alleging that he was cheated of 9.25 lakh after applying for an overseas job through a website.

"A person claiming to offer visa consultancy and overseas placement services contacted the victim through social media. The accused gained his trust and gradually extracted money in the name of visa processing, documentation and various clearances," the officer said.

Following the complaint, an e-FIR was registered on March 24.

Police said they recovered three mobile phones and a laptop allegedly used in the crime.

Investigators also found that the accused was in contact with two more people whom he was allegedly attempting to cheat using a similar modus operandi.

One of them, a victim from Maharashtra, had already paid 25,000 and was allegedly being persuaded to pay 3 lakh for an overseas job arrangement. Another person from Haryana was also about to make an advance payment when police intervened.

Police said Dharmole was previously involved in three cheating cases registered in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
cheating case delhi police
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