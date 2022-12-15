Panel to visit India’s cleanest cities tochart plan for Delhi

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) prepares to take over the reins of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Legislative Assembly committee on MCD will visit the cleanest cities in the country and put together a plan on how to make Delhi garbage-free.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who chairs the committee, said that they will undertake on-ground studies in various cities from next Monday and meet with local officials to understand garbage management. “The aim of this committee is to bring in best practices from throughout the country and to implement them in Delhi and improve sanitation within the Capital. From next Monday, committee members and MCD officials will go on field visits to study solid waste management, segregation and sanitation models of various cities. A report will be prepared after these visits to decide which practises can be adopted by the MCD,” he added.

The committee comprising MLAs Kuldeep Kumar, Akhileshpati Tripathi, Sanjeev Jha, Shiv Charan Goel, Atishi and Ajesh Yadav met on Wednesday. “The committee aims to improve the level of sanitation, solid waste management and to clear out the landfills that exist in the city. Committee members will visit cities where there has been commendable work in the areas of sanitation and waste management--segregation and recycling-- and successful implementation of solid waste management. All the members welcomed the plan and then unanimously approved the commencement of the field visit from next Monday onwards,” a government official in the know of the matter said, asking not to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhardwaj added, “The committee will help the MCD adopt a better approach for the management of garbage in the Capital.”