Panic at Delhi school after hoax bomb threat

Panic gripped The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar on Monday after the institution received a bomb threat on its official email address from an unknown sender, who claimed that an explosive was planted somewhere on the premises.

The administration at the school, which was in session, informed the police, who found nothing after combing the area, and concluded that the email was an act of mischief.

“The entire premises was searched, but no bomb or explosive was found. Prima facie it appears to be an act of mischief. Our cyber cell is working to trace the email and identify the sender,” said a senior police officer.

Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School, said children were evacuated and taken to the grounds. The bomb disposal and dog squads confirmed the campus was safe within 10 minutes.

“The first shift was nearly over. So students left school soon after. We had time before the second shift and by then, we knew it was a hoax,” said Joshi.

