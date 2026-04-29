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Partially paralysed 60-yr-old dies in Paharganj fire

The incident took place on Monday afternoon at a four-storey residential building in the Chuna Mandi area.

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 07:24 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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A 60-year-old partially paralysed man died after a fire broke out after a fire allegedly broke out at his third-floor flat near Paharganj in central Delhi, trapping him inside his locked room, fire and police officials said on Tuesday. His 40-year-old son suffered minor burns on his hands while trying to rescue him.

Police said the 60-year-old generally stayed at home due to his health condition.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The incident took place on Monday afternoon at a four-storey residential building in the Chuna Mandi area.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that they received a call regarding the fire at around 2:40pm. Two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot and they doused the fire in half an hour.

Three police personnel reached the third floor using the staircase and entered the flat where the fire, which had started a few minutes ago, was spreading rapidly.

They found a woman — later identified as the victim’s wife (57) — and her 40-year-old son trying to open the door of a room that was locked from inside. The woman informed the personnel that her husband, who was partially paralysed, was trapped inside the locked room.

“He was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where the attending doctor declared him dead,” said another officer, asking not to be named.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire allegedly broke out after a short circuit and spread among domestic articles on the third floor. However, the cause still has to be confirmed and police have yet to establish where the fire first began.

“We really tried our best to save the elderly man’s life but the fire was such that we could not break the door,” added Singh.

Police said the 60-year-old generally stayed at home due to his health condition. His wife and two sons – the 40-year-old and a 36-year-old — had left home around 10 am for work. The sons work as henna artists, while their mother works in a private company, all nearby.

The family had rushed back home after neighbours informed them about the fire. The 36-year-old exited the flat himself as the fire was spreading, police said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

delhi fire delhi news delhi police
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