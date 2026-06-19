Parking cost to double in Delhi from November as govt unveils winter action plan

The Delhi government has unveiled a new winter air pollution strategy that will see parking charges at authorised facilities doubled for four months.

Delhi rolls out proactive winter pollution plan; parking charges to double (Representative image/REUTERS)

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The measure is a part of the notified 'Proactive Winter Air Quality Management Framework', aimed at reducing pollution levels before the onset of Delhi’s annual winter smog season.

Capital's chief minister Rekha Gupta said the framework seeks to improve air quality while discouraging excessive use of private vehicles. The new parking charges will come into effect from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027.

Govt announces measures months before winter

Announcing the framework on Friday, Gupta said the government had deliberately notified the measures well in advance so that residents, businesses and government agencies have time to prepare.

"The restrictions and arrangements are being communicated months before winter sets in so that people do not face inconvenience later," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The move comes as Delhi continues to grapple with severe air pollution every winter. In recent years, air quality has frequently slipped into the "severe" category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 400 mark across large parts of the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move comes as Delhi continues to grapple with severe air pollution every winter. In recent years, air quality has frequently slipped into the "severe" category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 400 mark across large parts of the city. {{/usCountry}}

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The government described the framework as a proactive effort to curb pollution before conditions deteriorate.

Entry ban on older commercial vehicles

Among the key measures is a ban on the entry of non-BS VI commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi. According to the framework, such vehicles will not be allowed to enter the capital between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027.

However, the restriction will not apply to CNG vehicles, electric vehicles, emergency service vehicles and those engaged in government work.

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The chief minister also announced that only vehicles carrying a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be able to purchase fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi.

The framework also proposes staggered office timings, a ban on open burning of garbage and biomass, and advance planning for dust control and construction-related pollution.

The government said the winter action plan will function as a complementary mechanism to the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

(With inputs from Saloni Bhatia)