New Delhi, A parliamentary panel has recommended the adoption of AI-based traffic systems and international best practices to improve Delhi's traffic flow and road safety, while urging authorities to earmark part of the fines collected from violators for road safety initiatives. Parliament panel urges AI-led traffic management, global best practices for Delhi roads

In a report tabled in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs said Delhi should expand the use of advanced technologies for traffic monitoring and management.

"The Committee recommends further investment in intelligent traffic systems to enhance real-time traffic monitoring and management," the panel chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said.

It suggested that the Delhi Traffic Police adopt international best practices in traffic management, where sensors and artificial intelligence are used extensively to optimise traffic flow.

The committee also sought clarity on the utilisation of challan amounts collected from traffic violators and stressed that some of the revenue should be directed towards improving road safety and traffic infrastructure.

"However, the Committee emphasises the need for ensuring that a portion of these revenues may be earmarked specifically for road safety, traffic infrastructure development, and awareness initiatives," the report said.

According to the action taken report, the Delhi Police has installed 334 Red Light Violation Detection and Over Speed Violation Detection cameras that operate on a sensor-based radar system and is procuring 328 more such devices for automated challans.

It has also procured 1,500 e-challan machines to enforce traffic rules.

The report said the compounding fees collected under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for traffic offences are deposited with the Delhi government under the head "Taxes on Vehicles".

The committee also took note of the ongoing Integrated Traffic Management System project, an AI-based system aimed at monitoring traffic movement, violations and accidents caused by overspeeding.

"The ITMS project should be expedited with clearly defined timelines, while incorporating global best practices in AI-based traffic optimisation," the panel said.

The committee further stressed the need for stronger coordination between agencies, improved data-sharing mechanisms and periodic assessment of road safety awareness campaigns.

It also noted that the Road Safety Cell is conducting public awareness drives and that 100 Variable Messaging Signboards have been installed at various locations to promote safe driving practices.

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