Parsvnath Developers CEO arrested at Delhi airport

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the managing director-chief executive officer of Parsvnath Developers, Sanjeev Kumar Jain, after the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission issued four non-bailable warrants against him, police said on Sunday. Sanjeev Kumar Jain, the managing director cum chief executive officer of Parsvanath Developers. (Parsvnaths)

Jain, a resident of Gurugram, was arrested after a team of special staff of Shahdara district tracked him down over 60km, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary.

Police said that the non-bailable warrant was issued against him on July 18 by the joint registrar of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) Delhi in a case reported to the commission in 2017.

“The non-bailable warrant was issued against Sanjeev Jain on July 18, but he did not appear before the commission. Four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant from the commission were pending in Shahdara police station against Jain,” the DCP said.

Police officers, however, did not share the details about the NCDRC case against Jain.

After July 18, a team of six special staff officers including a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, a head constable, and two head constables raided his office in Shahdara, his house in Gurugram, and other locations connected to him but he was not found there.

A senior police officer said that Jain’s phone was put on technical surveillance and on Saturday afternoon, his location was traced to Asola.

“The team immediately left for Asola but again did not find him there,” an investigator said. His next location was traced to Vasant Vihar but police did not find him there either.

“He was then found to be going towards the airport and then back 15km towards south Delhi but returned to the airport late evening. He was finally arrested from the airport,” the officer said.

On Sunday, Jain was produced before the commission, the DCP added.

HT reached out to Parsvnath Developers for a comment, but did not receive a response.