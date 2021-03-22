Home / Cities / Delhi News / Partly cloudy skies bring mercury down slightly in Delhi
Partly cloudy skies bring mercury down slightly in Delhi

Cloudy weather and gusty winds are likely on Tuesday, too, the weatherman said.
PTI, New Delhi
A child enjoys the pleasant weather at Humayun Tomb in New Delhi. Temperature is expected to remain on the lower side for the next few days. (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)

Partly cloudy skies over Delhi brought the mercury down slightly on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

A few areas recorded traces of rainfall, it said.

Light rain, lightning and gusty winds are likely at night, the IMD said. 

The city recorded a maximum of 33.6 degrees Celsius on Monday as against 35.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The minimum temperatures settled at 20 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal. 

Cloudy weather and gusty winds are likely on Tuesday, too, the weatherman said.

The air quality in the national capital improved to the "moderate" category due to favourable wind speed. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 196, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

