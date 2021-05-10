Partly cloudy sky in Delhi; AQI in moderate category today

A day after rain and hailstorm brought the temperature down, Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning on Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 23 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40°C. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 23.2°C, which is two degrees below normal and the maximum temperature was 39.4°C – one degree above normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the lower end of the moderate category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 109. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 166, which is in the higher end of the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category as forecasted. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely for May 11 and 12, it may lead to isolated dust spike at few locations for one or two hours is likely. Better ventilation is forecasted for the next three days. Hence, AQI is forecasted to stay improved in the moderate category for the next three days.”