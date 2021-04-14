Partly cloudy sky in Delhi; mercury to rise by a few notches today: IMD

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 20 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40°C.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 18°C, and maximum temperature was 39°C -- three degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 223. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 231, which is at the higher-end of the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 is moderate, 201 and 300 is poor, 301 and 400 is very poor, and 401 and 500 is severe.

Earlier, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are moderate and westerly. Air quality is expected to marginally deteriorate and stay in moderate to poor category for the next three days. The PM10 (coarse dust particles) continues to remain as the prominent lead pollutant.”