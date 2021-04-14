Home / Cities / Delhi News / Partly cloudy sky in Delhi; mercury to rise by a few notches today: IMD
delhi news

Partly cloudy sky in Delhi; mercury to rise by a few notches today: IMD

Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 223
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 20 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40°C.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 18°C, and maximum temperature was 39°C -- three degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 223. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 231, which is at the higher-end of the moderate category.

Also Read | Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayan region from today

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 is moderate, 201 and 300 is poor, 301 and 400 is very poor, and 401 and 500 is severe.

Earlier, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are moderate and westerly. Air quality is expected to marginally deteriorate and stay in moderate to poor category for the next three days. The PM10 (coarse dust particles) continues to remain as the prominent lead pollutant.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

Covid-19 fear takes sheen out of Navratri, Ramzan festivities in Delhi

In 2020, DFS recorded least emergency calls, most deaths

Delhi HC pulls up AAP MLA, says hearing to reopen Markaz is still in progress
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP