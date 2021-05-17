Partly cloudy sky in Delhi today; there may be thunder, lightning

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Monday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast with a possibility of thunder and lightning.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 38°C.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 21.7°C – five degrees below normal and the maximum temperature was 39.6°C– one degree below normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the moderate category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 157. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 166, which is in the higher end of the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are north-easterly and moderate. A slight decrease in wind speed and ventilation are forecasted. Hence, AQI is forecasted to marginally deteriorate and stay in the high end of moderate for the next three days.”