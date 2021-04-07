Partly cloudy sky likely in Delhi today, air quality to deteriorate further

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 21 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 20.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal and maximum temperature was 38.2 degrees Celsius -- three degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 286. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 279, which is in the higher-end of the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Tuesday, Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the Moderate category with PM10 continuing as the lead pollutant due to dominance of dust lifting under dry and warmer environments. Surface wind speeds are moderate and east north-easterly. A marginal increase in dust long-range transport is expected today [Tuesday] and tomorrow [Wednesday]. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate and be in the moderate to poor category for the next three days.”